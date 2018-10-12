7 festivals to check out in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you may one to check out one of the many festivals happening in Houston.
40th Houston Italian Festival
Oct. 12-14
Time varies
3800 Montrose Blvd.
Zoo Boo
Oct. 12, 19, 26
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
6200 Hermann Park Dr.
2018 Bayou City Art Festival
Oct. 13, 14
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
901 Bagby St.
Texas Renaissance Festival
Oct. 13 - Nov. 25
9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
21778 FM 1774
Brick Fest LEGO
Oct. 20 - Oct 21
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
NRG Center
Brenner's On The Bayou Annual Fall Wine Fest
Oct. 13
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Brenner's on the Bayou
Korean Festival
Oct. 13
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Discovery Green