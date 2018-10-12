COMMUNITY & EVENTS

7 festivals to check out in Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

7 festivals to check out in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you may one to check out one of the many festivals happening in Houston.

40th Houston Italian Festival
Oct. 12-14
Time varies
3800 Montrose Blvd.

Zoo Boo
Oct. 12, 19, 26
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
6200 Hermann Park Dr.

2018 Bayou City Art Festival
Oct. 13, 14
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
901 Bagby St.

Texas Renaissance Festival
Oct. 13 - Nov. 25
9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
21778 FM 1774

Brick Fest LEGO
Oct. 20 - Oct 21
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
NRG Center

Brenner's On The Bayou Annual Fall Wine Fest
Oct. 13
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Brenner's on the Bayou

Korean Festival
Oct. 13
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Discovery Green
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfestivalfun stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Get lost in these Houston area corn mazes this fall
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
Stranger gives Cy-Woods students homecoming surprise
More Community & Events
Top Stories
SHAKE-UP: Saavedra back to HISD after board ousts Lathan
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
Tuberculosis case at Pearland High School, ISD says
Teacher apparently kills himself during molestation trial
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
SERIAL RAPIST: Man accused of targeting women on dating apps
Show More
Social Security checks will grow in 2019
Major cold front headed to Texas may bring snow to some areas
911 CALLS: Woman calls police on black man babysitting white kids
Deer Park tight end dreams of serving in the Army
North Shore coaches helping shape lives of young athletes
More News