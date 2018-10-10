HOUSTON ASTROS

P-6 Farms creates super-sized Astros corn maze for the fall

P-6 Farms unveils super-sized Astros corn maze ahead of the fall season

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) --
P-6 Farms is giving families some Texas-sized fun with an Astros twist for the fall season.

This year, the farm unveiled an elaborate Astros-themed corn maze in honor of Houston's very own championship-winning, Major League Baseball team.

Each year, P-6 Farms creates a new design for the upcoming fall maze. Growing the corn typically takes about four to five months, depending on nature.

As for deciding the design, P-6 jokes that they leave it up to the "aliens."

"Being able to create a fun and unique environment on our family's farm and incorporating agriculture at the same time is our priority," P-6 said.

The maze has caught the attention of at least one member of the Astros. Lance McCullers jokingly thinks it was made by a higher being:



If you want to see this championship corn maze, visit the farm at 9963 Poole's Road in Montgomery, Texas. Click here for more information.
