Troubled Texans are the 10th most stressed-out people in America, report finds

The survey measured eight stress factors, including average commute time, income growth rate and average hours worked. Texas is home to 10 of top 30 most stressful cities.

There is a plethora of reasons to be stressed out about in 2024. Among the list of grievances are budgeting woes, painfully inflated grocery prices, and the dreaded tax season.

So it comes as no surprise that Texas was ranked the No. 10 most stressed state of 2024, according to the latest annual report from WalletHub. Texans' stress levels are only slightly better than they were in 2023 when the Lone Star State ranked No. 9.

The personal finance website compared all 50 states across 40 unique metrics to determine every state's worries on certain issues, such as employment, finance, health, or family-related stress.

