Memorial Park Eastern Glades additions now open

If you like going to Memorial Park, there are about 150 new reasons to love this piece of nature in the city of Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas --
It's been a banner year for Memorial Park, with news in the spring of a blockbuster, $70 million grant from the Kinder Foundation. Now, locals can rejoice in more good news: the completion of a crucial phase in the park's redevelopment.

As part of the Memorial Park Master Plan, the Eastern Glades Phase I project has been completed. For park users, that means East Memorial Loop Drive has been realigned, extending the Seymour Lieberman Exer-Trail to a full three miles.

Additionally, park visitors can now enjoy 150 new parking spots (huge news for anyone who regularly jogs, walks, or bikes there), a new restroom station with water fountain, and new plantings and lighting, which will create a healthier ecology on the 100-acre site that is Eastern Glades, according to a release.

The plan promises that the full 100-acre Eastern Glades project will be delivered by 2020, providing lots of shady and quiet space for picnicking and other uses.

You can read more about the Memorial Park expansion on our partner Houston CultureMap's website.
