Miller Outdoor Theatre raises the curtain on 2024 season at Hermann Park

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Houston's most beloved arts organizations kicks off its 2024 season this Friday, March 29. For more than 100 years, Miller Outdoor Theatre has offered an array of performing arts programming that's completely free. Generations of Houstonians can fondly recall picnicking on the hill above the theater in Hermann Park before taking in a performance when the sun goes down.

"We look forward to welcoming audiences back on the hill as we kick off the 2024 season," said managing director Claudia de Vasco said in a statement. "Miller Outdoor Theatre has a storied history of offering a diverse range of exceptional arts programming, and I'm thrilled to join the tradition of bringing high-caliber performances to Houstonians for free as we look toward the next 100 years."

This year's roster of shows brings ensembles from around the city and beyond to create a season of more than two dozen shows. Here are some of the highlights.

Rondstadt Revue featuring Gesenia, officially opens the MOT season on March 29. The show pays homage to the legendary singer Linda Rondstadt with the kind of seamless blend of English and Spanish hits that span Rondstadt's illustrious career.

