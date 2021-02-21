Human skull found at northwest Harris County park

The remains of a human skull were observed by an individual walking in Cypress Park located at 12925 N. Eldridge Parkway. @HCSOTexas Investigators are responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/V1ZtlpLO4L — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 21, 2021

CYPRESS, Texas -- A walk in the park turned into a grim discovery Sunday when remains of a human skull were uncovered, authorities said.The discovery was made at Cypress Park in the 12900 block of North Eldridge Parkway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Someone walking in the park found the remains, but it wasn't clear exactly where in the park the discovery was made or how long it had been there.The park covers 165 acres and has a 1.56 mile paved trail that circles a lake. The area, located along Little Cypress Creek, includes a wooded area that surrounds the property.