human remains found

Human skull found at northwest Harris County park

CYPRESS, Texas -- A walk in the park turned into a grim discovery Sunday when remains of a human skull were uncovered, authorities said.

The discovery was made at Cypress Park in the 12900 block of North Eldridge Parkway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Someone walking in the park found the remains, but it wasn't clear exactly where in the park the discovery was made or how long it had been there.



The park covers 165 acres and has a 1.56 mile paved trail that circles a lake. The area, located along Little Cypress Creek, includes a wooded area that surrounds the property.

RELATED: Man finds human skull, crucifix and machete near busy Clear Lake intersection
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhuman remains foundharris county sheriffs officedeath investigation
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Do you know the little girl with the feeding tube?
Deputies will not move Native American remains found buried
Couple finds human remains in SE Houston
Child's remains found in Delaware field remain unidentified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Houston lifts boil water notice, other cities not yet clear
1 dead in violent west Houston crash
3 family dogs killed in massive East End house fire
2 injured in Channelview house fire
Lance McCullers Jr., reggaeton superstar Nicky Jam join the show
ABC13 town hall to answer your winter storm disaster questions
Man killed in northwest Houston crash
Show More
Free water and food distribution continues across the Houston area
Weak cold front heads for Houston
Some Houston-area school and college closings continue
Texas store gives customers free groceries after power goes out
Boy rescued from icy Texas pond after dog walker spots him
More TOP STORIES News