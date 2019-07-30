Man finds human skull, crucifix and machete near busy Clear Lake intersection

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A human skull was found in a wooded area late Monday night in Clear Lake.

Police say a man was walking down the road around 11 p.m. when he went a short distance into the woods off Clear Lake City Boulevard near Galveston Road and noticed the skull.

He called police, who are now guarding the scene.



"These human remains belong to somebody and somebody deserves to know they are deceased. I talked to the good Lord above, I looked into my heart, and I called the authorities," said Michael, who found the skull.

Michael said he spent the day looking for work before he made the discovery. Along with the skull, he found another bone.

He told ABC13 he also saw a necklace with a large cross -- possibly a crucifix -- and a machete nearby.

Michael was a wrecker driver for 40 years and has seen a lot of tragedies, but nothing like the human skull.

"I've seen rollovers, I've seen people burned up in cars, I've seen cars rolled downhill, but nothing like I stumbled across today," said Michael.

"See the size of my head? No bigger. No skin. No flesh. No hair. No nothing," he described.

It's not clear how long the skull has been there.

HPD says crime scene units and detectives have been called out to investigate.

