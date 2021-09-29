human remains found

Do you know this man? HPD releases sketch of victim after skeletal remains found near Greens Bayou

EMBED <>More Videos

Do you know him? Sketch shows victim after skeletal remains found

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help identifying a man depicted in new forensic sketches after finding skeletal remains in east Houston six months ago.

The remains were found at a park in the 9600 block of North Green River Drive, near Greens Bayou, back in April of 2021.



Police were dispatched to the location after someone reported finding human remains. Detectives and an anthropologist confirmed that a human femur was recovered at the scene.

During further investigation, detectives found additional skeletal remains in the area, including a human skull.

SEE ALSO: World's most successful forensic sketch artist retires from HPD after nearly 4 decades

EMBED More News Videos

World-renowned forensic artist Lois Gibson, 71, holds the Guinness World Record for the sketches she's created to help the Houston Police Department find suspects. Gibson recently spoke with ABC13 about the violent incident that sparked her flame to help crime victims and what she plans to do after her retirement.



Based on the skull, longtime HPD forensic sketch artist Lois Gibson created drawings of what investigators believe the victim looked like.

He is believed to be a 25-to-35-year-old man with a small to medium build, medium skin tone and dark hair.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the victim is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmenthuman remains foundsketchbody part foundbody found
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Brothers describe boy's beating death in their family home
Mother, boyfriend arrested in case of 8-year-old's decomposing body
Kids living in horror in apartment relied on neighbors for food
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News