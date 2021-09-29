Do you know this man? HPD releases sketch of victim after skeletal remains found near Greens Bayou

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11050716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> World-renowned forensic artist Lois Gibson, 71, holds the Guinness World Record for the sketches she's created to help the Houston Police Department find suspects. Gibson recently spoke with ABC13 about the violent incident that sparked her flame to help crime victims and what she plans to do after her retirement.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help identifying a man depicted in new forensic sketches after finding skeletal remains in east Houston six months ago.The remains were found at a park in the 9600 block of North Green River Drive, near Greens Bayou, back in April of 2021.Police were dispatched to the location after someone reported finding human remains. Detectives and an anthropologist confirmed that a human femur was recovered at the scene.During further investigation, detectives found additional skeletal remains in the area, including a human skull.Based on the skull, longtime HPD forensic sketch artist Lois Gibson created drawings of what investigators believe the victim looked like.He is believed to be a 25-to-35-year-old man with a small to medium build, medium skin tone and dark hair.Anyone with any information on the identity of the victim is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.