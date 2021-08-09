Man shot in NE Houston fight over who won foot race dies, family says

Two men got into an argument in a strip center parking lot on Tidwell Road back in July.
Surveillance footage captured 27-year-old Javan Cummings walking away when the suspect fired at him.
#BREAKING: The victim of a shooting last month that stemmed from who won a foot race has died, according to the family.— Brooke Taylor (@ABC13Brooke) August 9, 2021
"Stop killing people over senseless nonsense because my brother died from nothing and now he's not coming back," his half-brother said to me. pic.twitter.com/BTKUkxiQB6
Gunshots were exchanged, and the suspect drove off in a black pickup truck.
Cummings died from his injuries last week, family members told ABC13 on Monday.
"Stop killing people over senseless nonsense," the victim's half-brother, Luvelle Cummings, said. "My brother died over nothing, and now he's not coming back."
Two innocent bystanders inside a nearby barbershop were also hit by bullets from the shooting. They have since been released from the hospital.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
