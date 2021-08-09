man killed

Man shot in NE Houston fight over who won foot race dies, family says

By
'My brother died over nothing': Shooting victim's family asks for help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The victim of a shooting in northeast Houston last month, which stemmed from an argument over who won a foot race, has died, according to family members.

Two men got into an argument in a strip center parking lot on Tidwell Road back in July.

Surveillance footage captured 27-year-old Javan Cummings walking away when the suspect fired at him.



Gunshots were exchanged, and the suspect drove off in a black pickup truck.

Cummings died from his injuries last week, family members told ABC13 on Monday.

"Stop killing people over senseless nonsense," the victim's half-brother, Luvelle Cummings, said. "My brother died over nothing, and now he's not coming back."

Two innocent bystanders inside a nearby barbershop were also hit by bullets from the shooting. They have since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
