teen shot

Teen bystander says shooting happened during argument over foot race

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen says shooting happened during argument over foot race

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old is recovering from being hit by a bullet after he was caught in the crossfire of a shooting at a Houston barbershop over the weekend.

"You can see the bullet hole right there," said Noah Trejo as he pointed to the window of Mean Kutz Barbershop on Tidwell Road.

READ MORE: Argument outside of a barbershop ends in triple shooting, HPD said
EMBED More News Videos

Police need your help identifying the shooter who opened fire outside of a northeast Houston barbershop after arguing with another man over who won a previous foot race. Officials said the suspected shooter also shot two other innocent bystanders before he fled the scene.



Trejo spoke exclusively with ABC13 about the chaos that unfolded inside of the barbershop on Saturday afternoon.

"The first shot hit me and I was sitting in the chair and it went through," Trejo said. "My dad threw me to the ground and I started crawling to the back. A couple of kids were getting their haircut and I told them to run to the back too."



According to Houston police, two men got into a verbal argument in the parking lot over who won a previous foot race.

Javan Cummings, 27, was caught on surveillance footage walking away when the suspect fired and shot Cummings. But the bullets pierced through the nearby barbershop windows, hitting Trejo and another innocent bystander, 18-year-old Terence Cleveland.

"Man, that's messed up," Trejo said. "Come on now, y'all arguing over a foot race. We could have lost our lives over a foot race."

The suspect drove off in a black pickup truck and police are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

While all three victims are expected to be OK, Trejo hopes others think twice before pulling the trigger and resorting to gun violence.

"Whether it's arguing over a foot race or something more severe, no one should lose their life over something you are upset about, especially innocent bystanders who have nothing to do with it," Trejo said.

He said it shouldn't be the case, but believes people should have a heightened awareness, because, unfortunately, these type of brazen shootings are becoming far too frequent.

"If you want to go to places outside of your house, you have to be alert ... That's how things are, especially these days," Trejo said.

For updates, follow ABC13 reporter Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontriple shootinggun safetygun violenceshootingteen shotinvestigationguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
Teen girl hit by stray bullet during HS football game, deputies said
Teen killed in shootout with holdup suspect at convenience store
Man accused in road rage shooting after Astros game appears in court
Man who was 16 when Cypress murder committed sentenced to life
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News