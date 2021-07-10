triple shooting

3 injured after argument outside of barbershop led to shooting in northeast Houston, HPD said

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Argument outside of barbershop ends in triple shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A debate between two men over who won a foot race left three people shot outside of a northeast Houston barbershop Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to officials from the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Mean Kuts barbershop in the 10000 block of Tidwell Road around 3 p.m. in response to the shooting.



HPD Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge said the incident started when two men in their 40s began debating over who won a race they previously ran.

The alleged gunman and one of the three victims were standing in front of the barbershop during the argument, according to Baimbridge.

EMBED More News Videos

HPD Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge provides an update after three people were shot at a northeast Houston barbershop on Saturday.



Police said one of the men reportedly began to walk away from the verbal dispute before the shooter opened fire, hitting him twice in the shoulder.

Baimbridge said the two other men who were also shot were being serviced inside before the altercation.

The two innocent bystanders were trying to walk out of the barbershop at the same time of the shooting, but were also shot, Baimbridge said.

One was hit in the buttocks and the other was hit in the arm, according to HPD.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Baimbridge said the suspected shooter was described as a Black man in his 40s who goes by the name Trae. Authorities believe Trae took off heading eastbound on Tidwell in a Nissan Frontier.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD's Major Assault Division or Crime Stoppers.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontriple shootingshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE SHOOTING
Noise complaint could be why man shot and killed neighbor
Victims shot each other in triple shooting, HPD says
Teens open fire on couple, 3 shot at SE Houston apartment, HPD says
HPD investigating triple shooting at SE Houston apartment complex
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News