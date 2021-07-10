3 injured after argument outside of barbershop led to shooting in northeast Houston, HPD said

HPD commanders & PIO en route to 10008 Tidwell Road in response to a shooting about 3:40 p.m.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A debate between two men over who won a foot race left three people shot outside of a northeast Houston barbershop Saturday afternoon, police said.According to officials from the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Mean Kuts barbershop in the 10000 block of Tidwell Road around 3 p.m. in response to the shooting.HPD Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge said the incident started when two men in their 40s began debating over who won a race they previously ran.The alleged gunman and one of the three victims were standing in front of the barbershop during the argument, according to Baimbridge.Police said one of the men reportedly began to walk away from the verbal dispute before the shooter opened fire, hitting him twice in the shoulder.Baimbridge said the two other men who were also shot were being serviced inside before the altercation.The two innocent bystanders were trying to walk out of the barbershop at the same time of the shooting, but were also shot, Baimbridge said.One was hit in the buttocks and the other was hit in the arm, according to HPD.All three victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.Baimbridge said the suspected shooter was described as a Black man in his 40s who goes by the name Trae. Authorities believe Trae took off heading eastbound on Tidwell in a Nissan Frontier.Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD's Major Assault Division or Crime Stoppers.