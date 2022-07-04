Shell Freedom Over Texas is the only fireworks show in the City of Houston this 4th of July

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
"It's going to be the only fireworks show in Houston on July 4th," Susan Christian, director of special events for the mayor's office, said.
Crews from Pennsylvania-based Pyrotecnico spent Sunday finalizing setups for Monday night's show, which is expected to have quite a bang.
"We have 6,700 shots, and we will be shooting all of that in 17 minutes and 45 seconds," Alexander Smith of Pyrotecnico said.
Each of those shots will be timed to a musical soundtrack featuring patriotic classics and more.
The last two pyrotechnic shows at Shell Freedom Over Texas were done with the goal of getting the fireworks as high in the air as possible as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were no crowds at the city's previous two 4th of July events, so visibility needed to increase.
Some of the fireworks will return closer to the ground this year since the event will be operating at full capacity.
"Something you get personal with instead of looking from afar up in the air," Smith said.
If you're not planning on coming to Shell Freedom Over Texas, Christian says there are spots in the city where you'll get a pretty good glimpse of the show.
She says if you can see the western side of the city skyline then you'll have a nice view of the show.
You can also see the fireworks on ABC13, as we're the exclusive television home of the event!
You can watch the broadcast, which includes music from Sawyer Brown, Blanco Brown, and Clay Walker at 7 p.m. on July 4.
