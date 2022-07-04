Freedom over Texas

Shell Freedom Over Texas is the only fireworks show in the City of Houston this 4th of July

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is usually a fireworks show at Miller Outdoor Theater each year on Independence Day, but that won't be the case in 2022.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

"It's going to be the only fireworks show in Houston on July 4th," Susan Christian, director of special events for the mayor's office, said.

Crews from Pennsylvania-based Pyrotecnico spent Sunday finalizing setups for Monday night's show, which is expected to have quite a bang.

"We have 6,700 shots, and we will be shooting all of that in 17 minutes and 45 seconds," Alexander Smith of Pyrotecnico said.

Each of those shots will be timed to a musical soundtrack featuring patriotic classics and more.

The last two pyrotechnic shows at Shell Freedom Over Texas were done with the goal of getting the fireworks as high in the air as possible as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no crowds at the city's previous two 4th of July events, so visibility needed to increase.

Some of the fireworks will return closer to the ground this year since the event will be operating at full capacity.

"Something you get personal with instead of looking from afar up in the air," Smith said.

If you're not planning on coming to Shell Freedom Over Texas, Christian says there are spots in the city where you'll get a pretty good glimpse of the show.

She says if you can see the western side of the city skyline then you'll have a nice view of the show.

You can also see the fireworks on ABC13, as we're the exclusive television home of the event!

You can watch the broadcast, which includes music from Sawyer Brown, Blanco Brown, and Clay Walker at 7 p.m. on July 4.

Follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WATCH: City of Houston, performers excited for a full crowd at Shell Freedom Over Texas
EMBED More News Videos

This year's event, which is headlined by country star Clay Walker, marks the return to Eleanor Tinsley Park after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



WATCH: Shell Freedom Over Texas performers excited to be in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

"That's what I'm looking forward to," singer Blanco Brown said. "Performing for the Houstonians."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshouston4th of julyjuly fourth4th of july eventfreedom over texasjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREEDOM OVER TEXAS
Performers happy to be in Houston for Shell Freedom Over Texas
Join Houston's 4th of July celebration!
Clay Walker announced as headliner for Shell Freedom Over Texas
Watch The 2021 Freedom Over Texas Preview Special
TOP STORIES
Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
Carjacker dumps baby on the road in New Orleans, police say
Stay hydrated! Very hot temps in store for your July 4th
Tomball officials cancel 4th of July firework show at festival
5-year-old dead amongst two children shot in north Houston, police say
Man missing after swimming with family near Tiki Island, officials say
Show More
Daughter saves mother from house fire in Virginia
Liz Cheney believes prosecuting Trump for Jan. 6 is necessary
3-year-old boy found unresponsive in Webster apartment pool
NFL Pro-Bowler Xavien Howard holds football camp at Wheatley HS
Deputy saves child from drowning in Oklahoma
More TOP STORIES News