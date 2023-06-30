ABC13's 'Red, White and Wow' special offers sneak peek into July 4th Shell Freedom Over Texas

Before this year's exciting Shell Freedom Over Texas July 4th concert and fireworks, get a behind-the-scenes look into the artists performing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is once again your exclusive TV partner for Shell Freedom Over Texas July 4th concert and fireworks. I had the chance to travel to Nashville and meet up with two of this year's performers -- Chris Young and Yola.

Country music star Chris Young says he's more than excited to come back to the Lone Star State since it will always have a special place in his heart.

"Definitely a Longhorns fan," Young said.

He lived in Arlington for a while before moving to Nashville and says he feels like the opportunity gave him a leg up going into his record deal since he had quite the following since playing shows in Fort Worth and around Dallas.

This will also be the second attempt for Young to play on the big Fourth of July stage. In 2018, the concert was a complete wash-out after flooding so this time around Young says it's going to be even bigger for Houstonians that he can't wait to see!

Young said, "I'm very much looking forward to the fact that now after so many years, we're getting to come back and you know, actually make good on that initial attempt at the show and we're going to have a good time."

Young will also be travelling with his best bud -- Porter the dog! Porter has quite anInstagram following and is even the inspiration behind some new music.

Yola also has some new tunes she's working on and she says her life experiences have influenced much of her career. The singer/songwriter calls herself a 'genre fluid' artist and talked about her recent moved to Nashville from Europe plus her recent role in the biopic, 'Elvis.' She also had a special message for Houstonians.

The 7-time Grammy-nominated artist said, "I'm really looking forward to coming and playing for you and you can expect a booty-shaking good time. Stand up, enjoy yourself. It is a party after all!"

More from both artists when we see you for our special, "Houston: Red, White & Wow!" It airs Saturday at 6:30 p.m.