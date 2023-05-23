Chris Young to headline this summer's Shell Freedom Over Texas at Eleanor Tinsley Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Grammy and Academy of Country Music Awards nominee Chris Young will get to bring his "Famous Friends" to Houston after all after Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the chart-topper will headline this summer's Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

"I invite Houstonians and my fellow Texans to join us for this annual celebration so we may demonstrate the importance of honoring our country, respecting the values of our founding fathers, and instilling pride in our community," Turner said.

It's a much-welcome do-over for Young, who was slated to headline the event in 2018, but it was canceled due to severe flooding.

Young is expected to bring the hits, including "Losing Sleep," "Sober Saturday Night," "Think of You," and "I'm Comin' Over."

"Famous Friends," Young's platinum-certified, multi-week chart topping song with Kane Brown, is the title track to his most recent album.

Now fans and city organizers alike are hoping for another year of fun in the sun as this marks the second in-person event since the pandemic.

Though Shell Freedom Over Texas remained in 2020, going virtual, it returned in person for the first time since Covid in 2022.

Fans must have been hungry for live music as they packed the park 32,000 strong.

2022 RECAP: 32,000 strong rocked out at Shell Freedom Over Texas, no arrests, HPD says

This year, the good times will continue to roll on stage.

While Young will take the main stage, special guests will include six-time Grammy nominee and American Music Award winner Yola, and soul/R &B/funk band TMF Formerly of Maze featuring Frankie Beverly.

Chris Young will bring his "Famous Friends" and other chart-topping hits to Shell Freedom Over Texas on July 4.

After the live performances, it's the moment most of us wait for: the fireworks display.

The mayor also said that the military will be honored.

"Shell Freedom Over Texas is Houston's hallmark civic event. It is a true pleasure to welcome our sponsors and to celebrate the birth of our nation. We will be paying tribute to the men and women who have made great sacrifices to ensure our freedoms," Turner explained.

Festivities will take place at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks on Buffalo Bayou along Allen Parkway.

Bud Light Bayou Bash - a fun in the sun good time with lawn games for all to enjoy while getting a perfect view of the main stage and spectacular fireworks finale.

Dr Pepper Flavor Zone - features all of Houston's professional sports teams, stage with live music, dancing and Dr Pepper floats

DICK's Sporting Goods All-American Kids Zone - a NEW partnership this year, DICK's Sporting Goods will sponsor the children's entertainment area with activities and performances for families including games, rides and more.

Liberty Park - includes a salute to all five branches of the military including, "Symbols of Freedom" an abundance of military vehicles such as tanks and other assets from past military conflicts, first responders, and an exclusive Space City Experience provided by NASA.

Admission is $10 per person. Children five and under are free.

You can buy tickets at the gates and online.

You can also sign up to volunteer.