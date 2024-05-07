Single mother, daughters lose everything in Conroe floods after moving into dream home 3 years ago

The single mom of four children, who resides in Conroe, retuned to her home, which was under four feet of water. The mom worked more than 15 years to buy the home and the family now copes to move forward.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A single mother and her four daughters tell ABC13 they "lost everything" in their Conroe dream home in last week's floods.

Elizabeth Soliz and her daughters evacuated their Forest Hills Lake home Thursday.

"I just told my girls to act like we were going on a vacation. To get a toothbrush and some pajamas and changes of clothes," Soliz said.

The family packed what they could into their small sedan and set out for a hotel. They returned over the weekend to find their home under four feet of water.

"My girls and I, we were just bawling because I knew what I had worked so many years for. Everything I had was ruined." said Soliz.

Soliz said she first attempted to purchase a home nearly two decades ago.

"The bank denied me," she explained.

For years, she worked saving money and building her credit. In 2021, she finally purchased her "dream home."

"My kids are my everything," Soliz explained. "Everything I do in this world is for them."

"I just feel bad for my mom," said Soliz's 20-year-old daughter, Layla, noting how hard her mother works.

Soliz describes the home as the family's "sanctuary," with a big yard on the water. For the first time, her girls were each able to have their own bedrooms.

"This was my first, my own bed because we had a bunk bed, and the water just kept coming out of it," Soliz's 16-year-old daughter, Lily, cried.

Soliz spent Monday working to get answers from her insurance company.

"People keep talking about there's resources out there, and I'm kind of trying to find them," she said.

She said it will likely be a "long time" before the family is able to move back into their home.

As of Monday, they were paying out of pocket to live in a hotel with the two-nights worth of clothes they each had packed.

"We have no food. No hygiene products. Nothing," she said.

"I didn't even take a comb with me. I keep saying that, but I don't think people realize how much the small stuff matters," she added.

Soliz said she kept her youngest children home from school Monday because they did not have clean clothes to wear.

"I truly believe if you're a good person, and you do good by other people, then good has to come back to you," she said.

