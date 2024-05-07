Road to recovery: FEMA to begin damage assessments in SE Texas neighborhoods after storms

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Recovery continues for thousands of people across southeast Texas impacted by thunderstorms that caused severe flooding over the last week.

ABC13 returned to the River Plantation neighborhood in Conroe, where families were trying to piece together what they could salvage from their homes.

Piles of debris could be seen on the front of homes that sustained damage from the storms that left high water in and around the areas, making roads virtually impassable.

In a press conference on Monday, Governor Greg Abbott said the storms impacted 91 counties, and around 500 people needed rescuing from their homes or cars that were submerged in water.

State officials urged those who suffered any damage to report it so they could receive federal assistance money.

To make that happen, officials said at least 800 homes must be uninsured in a disaster area that sustained significant damage.

The single mom of four children, who resides in Conroe, retuned to her home, which was under four feet of water. The mom worked more than 15 years to buy the home and the family now copes to move forward.

Starting on Tuesday, FEMA, along with state officials and the small business administration, will be out in the area to conduct damage assessments.

Anyone looking to report their damage can visit the damage survey website.