Deputies seek murder suspect after woman's body found in field near Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a man wanted for murder could be in the greater Houston area.

De'Andre Shermail Wright, 23, is accused of killing a woman whose body was found on Monday in a wooded area off US-59, just a few miles north of Livingston.

The victim, Jasmine Muldoon, had been reported missing on Sunday, May 5. An investigation is underway to determine her cause of death.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a first degree felony murder warrant has been filed for Wright.

Wright is described as a Black man, 5'11", and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936) 327-6810. You can also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, on the P3 App, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Deputies warn that if you see Wright, you should not approach him and instead, immediately contact the closest law enforcement agency.