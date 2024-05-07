ERCOT issues weather watch for Wednesday due to 'unseasonably high temperatures'

The weather watch is issued for Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

A weather watch has been issued ahead of potential unseasonably high temperatures in southeast Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, said the watch will be in effect for Wednesday, May 8 due to "high levels of expected maintenance outages during the spring shoulder months and the potential for lower reserves."

Grid conditions are expected to be normal during an ERCOT Weather Watch.

ERCOT says it will monitor the grid's conditions closely and will deploy any available tools if necessary.

In 2023 of May, peak demand was 68,159 megawatts. The current all-time peak demand record is 85,508 megawatts, which was set later that year on Aug. 10.

Texans may be wondering what action, if any, they need to take. The answer, according to ERCOT, is no action is needed.

The grid conditions can be monitored on ERCOT's website.

