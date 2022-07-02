HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're just days away from Shell Freedom Over Texas, which is the city's annual Fourth of July spectacular.
This year's event, which country star Clay Walker headlines, marks the return to Eleanor Tinsley Park after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials are already working on the stage. Even the heat and Friday's rain haven't dampened the mood.
"It is thrilling to be able to produce a show when all Houstonians are able to come out to it," Susan Christian, director of special events at the mayor's office, said. "We're excited."
It's not just the city that is looking forward to the annual tradition.
The performers, which include Blanco Brown, Sawyer Brown, and Walker, are also ready to take the stage.
"Well, I have this thing of 'leave all your problems at home and leave all your greatness on the stage' type of mentality," singer Blanco Brown said. "I just know once you hit that stage, just give or don't give it all."
Walker feels the same way and says he loves playing for his home fans in southeast Texas.
"There is nothing like looking out and seeing the skyline of your hometown and seeing your fans who really are more like family to you," Walker said.
You can hear more from the performers during "Houston: Red, White, and Wow!" on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC13.
ABC13 is the exclusive television partner of the event. You can watch it on-air and on our streaming app at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
City of Houston, performers excited for a full crowd at Shell Freedom Over Texas
EVENTS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News