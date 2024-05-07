Father and 2 sons arrested in deadly Gulfgate-area shooting of Dominican official's son

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father and his two sons have been arrested in the deadly shooting of a high-ranking Dominican official's son in the Gulfgate area last month.

The three suspects, 50-year-old Hernan Torres, Sr., 25-year-old Hernan Torres, Jr. and 19-year-old Hernando Torres are all charged with murder.

Authorities identified the man killed as 34-year-old Luis Alfredo Pacheco, the son of Alfredo Pacheco, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic.

Harris County Precinct 6 deputy constables responded to a shooting call at a gas station and convenience store located at 2490 South Wayside Drive, off the I-45 Gulf Freeway on April 1.

When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot, one of whom was Luis. He died at the scene.

The second person, a 29-year-old who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Houston police, Pacheco and three other men left the convenience store and got into a black SUV.

At the same time, a silver Dodge Charger and a silver Mercedes Benz pulled up to the SUV.

Two men got out of the Dodge and one man got out of the Mercedes. Then all three of them fired multiple shots at the SUV, police said.

The shooters then got back into their vehicles and took off.

On Monday, police arrested the 25-year-old and 19-year-old Torres sons in Houston.

Their father, Hernan Torres, Sr. is in custody in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on unrelated charges.

He'll be extradited back to Harris County.