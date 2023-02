Coast Guard searching for man who may have suffered hypothermia while swimming in San Jacinto River

SkyEye flew over the search for a man who deputies believe may have suffered hypothermia before submerging under water and not resurfacing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a swimmer who went missing in the San Jacinto River on Friday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said they received reports of the missing man near Wallisville and Rio Villa.

SkyEye was over the scene where rescue teams and Coast Guard boats could be seen searching the area.

Deputies said the man may have suffered from hypothermia before submerging under water and not resurfacing.