HCSO marine units searching for swimmer at Muleshoe Lake at San Jacinto River

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a missing swimmer near the San Jacinto River on Saturday night.
According to the Harris County's Sheriff's Office, authorities say a male reported that his friend went into the water and never resurfaced at Muleshoe Lake.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said HCSO marine units and the Texas Parks & Wildlife were at the scene.
An investigation is underway and Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.