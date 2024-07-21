HCSO marine units searching for swimmer at Muleshoe Lake at San Jacinto River

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a missing swimmer near the San Jacinto River on Saturday night.

According to the Harris County's Sheriff's Office, authorities say a male reported that his friend went into the water and never resurfaced at Muleshoe Lake.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said HCSO marine units and the Texas Parks & Wildlife were at the scene.

An investigation is underway and Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.

