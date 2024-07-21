Swimmer's body recovered at Muleshoe Lake after friend reported them missing on Saturday: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a swimmer has been recovered from the San Jacinto River after a man reported his friend missing on Saturday.

The search began on Muleshoe Lake at Highway 90 near the San Jacinto River that afternoon.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man told authorities that his friend never resurfaced after jumping into the water.

HCSO marine units and the Texas Parks and Wildlife arrived at the scene to conduct a search that went on late Saturday evening when the body was recovered, HCSO said.

The victim's identity has yet to be released by officials.