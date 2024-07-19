Good Samaritan pulls 4 from water, but 1 missing after tugboat submerges, Coast Guard says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for one person who went missing after a tugboat flipped over in east Harris County waters on Friday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, five people were aboard the tugboat when it flipped over just before 3 p.m. at the 16500 block of Peninsula Boulevard near San Jacinto Boulevard.

Four out of five people were recovered from the water and stabilized.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boats are searching for the missing person with a Harris County dive team.

The USCG credited a good Samaritan with helping recover the four rescued passengers.

