Good Samaritan pulls 4 from water, but 1 missing after tugboat submerges, Coast Guard says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for one person who went missing after a tugboat flipped over in east Harris County waters on Friday afternoon.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, five people were aboard the tugboat when it flipped over just before 3 p.m. at the 16500 block of Peninsula Boulevard near San Jacinto Boulevard.
Four out of five people were recovered from the water and stabilized.
A Coast Guard helicopter and boats are searching for the missing person with a Harris County dive team.
The USCG credited a good Samaritan with helping recover the four rescued passengers.
