Search suspended for missing boater near Galveston after another found dead, Coast Guard says

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard suspended its search for a second missing boater after one missing boater was found dead following a boat crash into a north Galveston jetty on Friday.

According to Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch, crews found the body of the first missing boater at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. Friday with five adults on the boat. As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, officials said they were still searching for two.

On Sunday, USCG suspended the search for the other missing boater.

Family members of the victims said they were worried that incoming weather could hinder the Coast Guard's ability to find their loved ones as Beryl approaches Texas' coast.

The three rescued adults were taken to the hospital. The conditions and extent of their injuries are currently unknown.