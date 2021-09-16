man killed

Man killed during fight in 1 of 3 shootings that happened within 1 hour across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Houston overnight. It was one of three shootings within just one hour across the city.

In total, one man was killed and two others were injured in the shootings.

Sadler Street

Houston police were called to a home on Sadler for a shooting in progress around 2:20 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, officers found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the victim was visiting the home for a gathering when he and another man inside got into an argument. That's when police say the other man shot and killed the victim.

"It appears that two individuals got into an argument, were possibly intoxicated, and that resulted into one of the individuals shooting one of the other males," Sgt. David Riggs said.

Police detained one person at the scene, but they haven't said what their connection is to the shooting. Investigators believe the shooter is still on the run.

"At this point, that's preliminary. That's just to help with the investigation, possibly," Riggs said. "But we do have witnesses here on site."

Police are talking to witnesses at the home to piece together what happened.



Southwest Freeway

A man was walking through a parking lot in the 6500 block of the Southwest Freeway at Harwin before 3 a.m. when he got into an altercation with another person, according to police.

During the altercation, police said the suspect shot the man in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.



Park Place Boulevard

Police said a man was asleep on his couch in the 7500 block of Park Place Boulevard near Juniper sometime after 3 a.m. when he thought he got bit by a spider and felt a sting.

That's when he realized a bullet had come through the wall of his apartment and hit him in the arm.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to HPD.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.



