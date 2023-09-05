Suspect in deadly SW Houston crash helped girlfriend out of car and ran off, HPD says

A man was killed after a car slammed into a tree and split in half on South Dairy Ashford near Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston, police say.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim was taken to the hospital but is stable.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year-old man is facing a charge in a crash that ended with a passenger's life lost over the weekend.

Adrian James Martinez is charged with failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death for a Sept. 2 crash in southwest Houston.

Police said that on the night of the crash, Martinez was driving a silver Honda Accord at a high rate of speed. He was driving on the southbound lanes in the 900 block of South Dairy Ashford when he hit a curb, changed lanes, and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then slammed into two trees in the median, and the car was split in two.

One of the passengers in the back seat was ejected from the car. Martinez and the front passenger then fled the scene on foot and to a nearby apartment complex.

Court documents state Martinez had engaged with another vehicle before losing control. Documents add that the passenger he fled with was his girlfriend, whom he allegedly helped exit the vehicle.

Police said HFD paramedics pronounced one passenger dead at the scene. A second passenger, a 20-year-old, was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable.

HPD said they were called by family members at the apartment complex where Martinez had run off to. Responding officers found him and said Martinez admitted to being the driver in the crash.

He was arrested and charged. Martinez was given a $30,000 bond, which records show he posted.

The names of the victims have not been released.