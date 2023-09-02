A man was killed after a car slammed into a tree and split in half on South Dairy Ashford near Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston, police say.

1 killed after car splits in half when slamming into tree in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed during a single-vehicle crash that left his car split in half in southwest Houston on Saturday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened at about 12:12 a.m., on South Dairy Ashford near Bissonnet Street.

Police said another man in the vehicle survived but had critical injuries.

Investigators aren't sure which man was driving the vehicle, which is unrecognizable following the wreck.

Officers believe the driver was speeding, lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree.

Detectives are investigating if alcohol was involved.