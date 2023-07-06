Here is a timeline into the missing person case of Rudy Farias, who was reported missing as a teen in 2015 and mysteriously found eight years later.

The now-25-year-old was reported missing in 2015, but HPD discovered shocking details, including that he was never actually gone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are some significant gaps and questions in the timeline after Rudy Farias, reported missing as a teenager eight years ago, was found outside the steps of a church last week.

During a press conference Thursday, the Houston Police Department answered only some of the many questions that have surfaced about the now-25-year-old's alleged disappearance. Authorities said Farias, who was reported missing in 2015, was never actually gone.

Aside from that shocking discovery, there have been many allegations claiming Farias was being drugged and sexually abused by his mother all along. HPD, however, said no reports of sexual abuse were made during their initial interview.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Man reported missing in 2015 is safe and with his mom by choice despite allegations against her: HPD

As police are working to figure out what happened, here's what we know so far.

Farias reported missing

March 7, 2015

Farias was 17 when he was first reported missing after walking his dogs near Tidwell and Park Drive. His family said they found the dogs, but there was no sign of the teen.

Authorities reported Farias was diagnosed with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety. Texas EquuSearch began asking the public for help finding him, noting that he was possibly disoriented and hadn't been taking his medication.

Farias 'returns' home

March 8, 2015

It was learned that then-17-year-old Farias actually returned home following the missing person's report filed the day prior. HPD learned this later in the investigation, in 2023, so the search for him continued in 2015.

Texas Equusearch suspends search

March 10, 2015

The search for Farias was suspended temporarily by Texas Equusearch, which said it needed to gather more information.

Search for Farias continues but is suspended once again

March 12, 2015

Texas Equusearch announced the continued search for Farias based on "new information."

March 13, 2015

The search efforts continued throughout the day but ended after authorities thanked searchers for their commitment while looking for Farias in rain-soaked fields.

Farias' mother speaks to ABC13 for the 1st time

2017

Two years after Farias went missing, his mother told ABC13 she was worried for her own safety and said she thought there was something suspicious about her son's disappearance.

Farias reportedly spotted by family

September 2018

Three years after Farias' alleged disappearance, the family reported to police they saw him living behind a relative's home. Police responded but found no signs of him.

READ MORE: Man found alive 8 years after going missing was spotted by family in 2018, Houston police say

Farias 'found' after 8 years

June 29, 2023

Nearly five years after the family spotted Farias, HPD confirmed that he was found at the church located on 76th and Avenue K in Magnolia Park after midnight. A caller told authorities someone was sleeping outside the church's front doors. HPD says that Farias had an item on him with a family member's identification which is how they were able to contact his family.

The Houston Fire Department also responded to that initial call. They told ABC13 police and Farias' mother were at the scene when they arrived. Officials said Farias declined to be taken to the hospital and was instead signed into the care of his mother.

ABC13 receives update from Farias' mom

July 2, 2023

Farias' mother told Eyewitness News over the phone Farias was recovering in the hospital. She said they had been trying to talk to Farias but that he would only say a few words and go into a fetal position. She said it would be a long healing journey but is thankful her son was found alive. The mother also shared pictures of Farias of him in a hospital bed and said he was found with cuts and bruises all over his body and blood in his hair.

She shared the following statement through Equusearch:

We want to thank the media and public for all their support. My son Rudy Farias IV was found on Thursday, June 29th, after being missing for 8 years. Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy's case. What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal.

READ MORE: 25-year-old reportedly found 8 years after going missing as a teen while walking dogs in NW Houston

HPD detectives interview Farias and his mother

July 5, 2023

Investigators with HPD spoke with Farias on Wednesday at a hotel in Humble to determine his whereabouts since he was reported missing. Farias was seen with a towel over his head after speaking with detectives. His mother was there too but didn't answer any of ABC13's questions.

Activist Quanell X said Farias' mother called him to be there. After the interview, Quanell X discussed with reporters what he said Farias told him and an investigator. The activist said Farias told him he had been sexually abused and heavily drugged by his mom for years.

According to Quanell X, Farias told him he ran away in 2015 but returned two days later. Farias reportedly told Quanell that his mother threatened that he would get into trouble with the police if he said anything. So for the last eight years, Quanell said Farias claimed he wasn't allowed to leave the home where his mom would sexually abuse him.

READ MORE:Activist Quanell X says Rudy Farias was sexually abused and drugged by mother for 8 years

HPD holds press conference into Farias' case

July 6, 2023

During Thursday's press conference, police said no statements of sexual abuse were made in this case. The now 25-year-old was reported safe and with his mother by choice.

Additionally, HPD said Farias had previous interactions with Houston police officers out on the street, but fictitious names and dates of birth were given, misleading officers. As a result, Farias would remain classified as missing.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has declined any charges for making fictitious reports and failure to ID.

Over the last few days, neighbors of Farias' mother told ABC13 that the 25-year-old was never missing and that they'd seen him for years. Quanell says Farias told him that his mother said he would be in trouble with the police if he tried to run.

READ MORE: Neighbors shocked in Rudy Farias case, say he's been living with mom for years: 'We see him'

HPD could not confirm any of the allegations Thursday as it is an ongoing investigation.