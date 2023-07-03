Houston 25-year-old found 8 years later had necklace he wore when he disappeared as teen, mom says

Rudy Farias' brother was killed in a motorcycle crash in 2011. Farias reportedly wore his brother's necklace ever since he passed, and was still wearing it when he was found alive over the weekend.

Rudy Farias' mother told ABC13 the now-25-year-old will only say a few words and go into a fetal position.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family got miraculous news over the weekend, eight years after a 17-year-old went missing in northwest Houston.

Now-25-year-old Rudy Farias is recovering in the hospital.

On Sunday night, ABC13 spoke to Farias' mother on the phone, who shared pictures of him in a hospital bed and said someone called 911 after finding him outside a church unresponsive in southeast Houston.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 25-year-old reportedly found 8 years after going missing as a teen while walking dogs in NW Houston

The mother added he was found with cuts and bruises all over his body and blood in his hair and believes he was badly abused and beaten.

Farias' mother said his brother was killed in a motorcycle crash in 2011. Farias reportedly wore a necklace from his brother ever since he passed, and he was still wearing it when he was found over the weekend.

She said Farias, who hasn't said much since he was found, keeps holding onto the necklace.

Not much more was said about who found him and where he had been for all of this time. ABC13 hopes to learn more information about his disappearance on Monday.

Farias was 17 years old when he was walking his two dogs near Tidwell and Park Drive on March 6, 2015. His family reported him missing after his dogs were recovered, but Farias was not found.

In 2015, authorities reported Farias was diagnosed with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety. Texas EquuSearch began asking the public for help finding him, noting that he was possibly disoriented and hadn't been taking his medication.

Authorities said they temporarily suspended the search for the then-17-year-old on March 10, 2015, while they worked to gather more information. Two days later, on March 12, the hunt continued and ended the next day.

On March 13, 2015, authorities thanked searchers for their commitment while looking for Farias in rain-soaked fields.

Now, eight years later, on Sunday, July 2, 2023, authorities confirmed that Farias was located and safe.

Farias' mother said they have tried talking to him, but he will only say a few words and go into a fetal position. She said it would be a long healing journey but is thankful her son has been found alive.