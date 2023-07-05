Stunned neighbors said they believe the man who's been missing for eight yearas has been living with his mom the entire time.

Neighbors shocked in Rudy Farias case, say he's been living with mom for years: 'We see him'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors are questioning whether a 25-year-old man found alive after he was reported missing eight years ago was really ever missing.

Kisha Ross and her family were shocked to find out Rudolph "Rudy" Farias was found because they never knew he was reported missing. Civil court records reveal his mother lives on the same street in northeast Houston.

"He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter," Ross said. "That boy has never been missing."

Ross' cousin, Broderick Conley, said they would hang out often.

"Laughing good times," Conley said.

"Sometimes he would go to the park by himself," Ross added.

They know him as Dolph, short for his given name Rudolph. They said he goes to their home often, but they haven't seen him in the last few weeks.

According to Houston police, on Thursday morning, someone called officers after a man was found sleeping outside of a church. The man had an item on him with a family member's identification, which is how police were able to contact the mother.

Police identified the man as Rudy Farias, a man who was reported missing in 2015 when he was 17 years old. His mother reported him missing after she said he never returned back from a walk with his dogs.

The Texas Center for Missing also tweeted over the weekend that Farias has been found and shared the following statement on behalf of the family:

"We want to thank the media and public for all their support. My son Rudy Farias IV was found on Thursday, June 29, after being missing for eight years. Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy's case. What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."

The chief of the Houston Fire Department told ABC13 that Farias refused to be transported by ambulance, which his mother signed off on, and he was left in his family's care.

Farias' mother shared pictures with Eyewitness News, claiming she brought her son to the hospital. She spoke to ABC13's Brooke Taylor over the phone and told her she believed her son was beaten and abused and someone kidnapped him all these years.

Another neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous, fearing his safety, said he's seen him living at his mother's home for years.

"I was just shocked someone over here was missing, and we see him," he said. "It's shocking to everyone."

At the time of Farias' disappearance, his mother told officials that he suffered from depression and PTSD since his brother died in a motorcycle accident in 2011, something neighbors say he spoke about.

"He said he had lost a brother in a motorcycle accident," Ross said. "I know when he was thinking about his brother, he wouldn't come to hang out; he would go and sit there in the back in the woods by himself."'

On Tuesday, ABC13's Brooke Taylor spoke to Farias' mother in person outside her home. She did not want to go on camera but claimed the man her neighbors have spent time with and seen living with her is her nephew. She shared a picture of him, but neighbors say that's not him. Now, they're trying to wrap their heads around why either of them would say he's missing.

"I do not know. That's what I have been trying to figure out all day," Ross said. "I am confused right now. I am like, 'What's going on?'"

According to the Houston Police Department, a family member called them in 2019 and said Farias was living behind a relative's home, but when police went out, they didn't find him.

It has been five days since Farias was found outside the church, and investigators still have not spoken to him. Police won't say why there doesn't seem to be any urgency, but investigators are scheduled to speak to him Wednesday.

ABC13 has tried to reach out to police about what neighbors had to say, but they are off for the holiday.

