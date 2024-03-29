Riley Strain's family orders 2nd autopsy after Missouri student found dead in West Nashville river

Metro Nashville police said the 22-year-old's death, 'continues to appear accidental.'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The family of Riley Strain has reportedly ordered a second autopsy, family friend Chris Dingman confirmed to a local news station.

Dingman said when Strain was found, he was not wearing jeans or boots and his wallet was not found.

Strain's family ordered a second independent autopsy in an attempt to learn more about his death.

Metro Nashville police said the 22-year-old's death, "continues to appear accidental."

Police announced the discovery of the body of Riley Strain, a Mizzou student missing in Nashville, Friday.

"No foul play-related trauma," spokesman for MNPD Don Aaron said in an email. "(Toxicology) pending per usual."

A full autopsy report will not be released until all testing is back, Aaron said.

Strain's body was found on Friday, March 22, eight miles downriver from where he was last seen, and still had on the black and white shirt he was wearing when he went missing on March 8 after getting kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge in downtown Nashville, police said.

Strain's family told WKRN he was a senior business student at Mizzou and was set to graduate this May.

