The man who was reported missing in 2015 and mysteriously 'found' last week tells an activist he's been sexually abused and drugged by his mother. HPD is expected to answer questions today.

Activist Quanell X says Rudy Farias was sexually abused and drugged by mother for 8 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are expected to announce if any more allegations or answers surfaced in the case of Rudy Farias, a man who was found last week outside a church after his mom says he vanished eight years ago.

Others have come forward to say he never disappeared.

Farias was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by his mother. That is what community activist Quanell X relayed to us.

Quanell says he was in the room while Farias told investigators about the sexual abuse. It's important to note that police tweeted that they can't confirm if everything Quanell has said is "entirely factual."

Farias left an Humble hotel Wednesday with a towel over his head after speaking with detectives. His mother was there too but didn't answer any of our questions.

Farias was reported missing eight years ago. A week ago, he was found unresponsive on the steps of a church near Magnolia Park, and since then, the story has taken many turns.

Over the last few days, neighbors of Farias' mother told ABC13 that the 25-year-old is not missing and that they've seen him for years. Quanell says Farias told him that his mother said he would be in trouble with police if he tried to run.

"He initially ran away. He came back two days later, and she told him he needed to hide. Slice wounds from here to his wrists. All type of scars on this kid, and he said she often locked him in a room," Quanell said.

The Houston Police Department says officials will be answering questions on Thursday during a press conference.

