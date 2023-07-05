Shocking new allegations in case of Houston man reported missing 8 years ago

Activist Quanell X says Rudy told him he has been sexually abused and heavily drugged by his mom for eight years.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators with HPDs Missing Persons Unit interviewed Rudy Farias and his mother nearly a week after he was found outside an area church, and now shocking new allegations are coming to light.

For the first time we are hearing where Rudy says he has been the last eight years. Activist Quanell X says Rudy told him he has been sexually abused and heavily drugged by his mom for years.

The case came to light on Sunday, when it was said that Rudy was found safe after being reported missing eight years ago. At 17 years old, Rudy's mother reported him missing after she said he never returned home from a walk with his dogs in 2015.

Quanell X says Rudy told him in 2015 he did run away but he returned two days later. Rudy reportedly told Quanell that his mother threatened that he would get into trouble with police if he said anything. So for the last eight years, Quanell says Rudy claims he wasn't allowed to leave home, and that his mom would sexually abuse him.

When asked why Rudy, now a 25-year-old man wouldn't leave, Quanell explained that Rudy told him his mother would give him drugs and he was afraid to go to police.

Then just a few weeks ago, Quanell says Rudy had enough and wanted his mom to respect his boundaries, so he says he took her credit card and left. Police later found him at a church in Magnolia Park on Thursday.

Our ABC13 camera caught up with them at a Holiday Inn in Humble after the interview with police. We are waiting to hear from investigators what was revealed during that conversation. In a tweet, police said detectives are not in a position to discuss specifics or comment whether the allegations being made public are factual.

Kisha Ross and her family were shocked to find out Rudolph "Rudy" Farias was found because they never knew he was reported missing. Civil court records reveal his mother lives on the same street in northeast Houston.

"He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter," Ross said. "That boy has never been missing."

The Texas Center for Missing also tweeted over the weekend that Rudy had been found and shared the following statement on behalf of the family:

"We want to thank the media and public for all their support. My son Rudy Farias IV was found on Thursday, June 29, after being missing for eight years. Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy's case. What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."

The chief of the Houston Fire Department told ABC13 that Farias refused to be transported by ambulance, which his mother signed off on, and he was left in his family's care.

Farias' mother shared pictures with Eyewitness News, claiming she brought her son to the hospital. She spoke to ABC13's Brooke Taylor over the phone and told her she believed her son was beaten and abused and someone kidnapped him all these years.

Another neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous, fearing his safety, said he's seen him living at his mother's home for years.

"I was just shocked someone over here was missing, and we see him," he said. "It's shocking to everyone."

At the time of Farias' disappearance, his mother told officials that he suffered from depression and PTSD since his brother died in a motorcycle accident in 2011, something neighbors say he spoke about.

"He said he had lost a brother in a motorcycle accident," Ross said. "I know when he was thinking about his brother, he wouldn't come to hang out; he would go and sit there in the back in the woods by himself."'

On Tuesday, ABC13's Brooke Taylor spoke to Farias' mother in person outside her home. She did not want to go on camera but claimed the man her neighbors have spent time with and seen living with her is her nephew. She shared a picture of him, but neighbors say that's not him. Now, they're trying to wrap their heads around why either of them would say he's missing.

"I do not know. That's what I have been trying to figure out all day," Ross said. "I am confused right now. I am like, 'What's going on?'"

According to the Houston Police Department, a family member called them in 2018 and said Farias was living behind a relative's home, but when police went out, they didn't find him.

