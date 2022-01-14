rodeo houston

RodeoHouston to host job fair looking to fill part-time positions like bartenders, security and more

Full RodeoHouston 2022 concert lineup finally revealed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you looking for a seasonal job? Maybe even at this year's RodeoHouston? Organizers are calling for folks interested in contributing to the magic that makes one of the biggest events and traditions in the city memorable.

The video above is from a previous story.

Those interested can attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's job fair Friday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at NRG Stadium West Club.

Part-time positions include concessions cashiers, bartenders, wait staff, event staff, carnival ride and game attendants, and security.

Candidates are advised to apply online at the RodeoHouston website before attending the job fair.



Job fair attendees can find parking in the Teal Lot located at Gate 14 at Kirby Drive and Murorth.

RodeoHouston says tickets are still available despite delays

While many folks were left wondering if the huge event would still happen after the rise in COVID-19 infections due to the omicron variant, city leaders said it remains scheduled for Feb. 28 to March 20.

RodeoHouston star-studded 2022 concert lineup finally revealed

The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is set to take place Feb. 24 - 26, with a new category called Open Contest. Barbecue cook-off teams will now be allowed to prepare anything they want, except for desserts.

RodeoHouston announces new BBQ contest category
