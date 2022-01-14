RodeoHouston to host job fair looking to fill part-time positions like bartenders, security and more

The video above is from a previous story.
Those interested can attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's job fair Friday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at NRG Stadium West Club.
Part-time positions include concessions cashiers, bartenders, wait staff, event staff, carnival ride and game attendants, and security.
Candidates are advised to apply online at the RodeoHouston website before attending the job fair.
Looking for a seasonal job during the 2022 Rodeo? Check out the available seasonal positions at https://t.co/Ng4qxHtmqX pic.twitter.com/69numxB6vq— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 14, 2022
Job fair attendees can find parking in the Teal Lot located at Gate 14 at Kirby Drive and Murorth.
While many folks were left wondering if the huge event would still happen after the rise in COVID-19 infections due to the omicron variant, city leaders said it remains scheduled for Feb. 28 to March 20.
The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is set to take place Feb. 24 - 26, with a new category called Open Contest. Barbecue cook-off teams will now be allowed to prepare anything they want, except for desserts.
