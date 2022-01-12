rodeo houston

RodeoHouston concert tickets go on sale Thursday

Full RodeoHouston 2022 concert lineup finally revealed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's almost time to buy your RodeoHouston concert tickets!

Last week, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the full lineup of performers who will take the star-shaped stage after two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee.

You can visit this AXS page to buy tickets once they are on sale.

Prior to the Jan. 6 announcement, the rodeo confirmed Cody Johnson as the starring act to kick off the 21-day event on Feb. 28, 2022. George Strait and opening act Ashley McBryde are the closing night's artists on March 20.


Other acts already announced include rapper Bun B's H-Town Takeover for Black Heritage Day on March 11 and Parker McCollum on March 12.

Bun B was part of the rodeo's lineup announcement, where he revealed that several Houston artists will be joining him, including Zero, Slim Thug, Lil Flip and Lil Keke. The rodeo then revealed that Paul Wall will also be part of that performance.



The 2022 event, which also happens to be the 90th anniversary, will be the first time the rodeo will have a Christian music night, which is scheduled for March 3.

Here's who else is included in the lineup:
  • Feb. 28: Cody Johnson
  • March 1: Keith Urban
  • March 2: Tim McGraw takes the stage on Armed Forces Appreciation Day
  • March 3: For King and Country
  • March 4: Ricky Martin
  • March 5: Jon Pardi
  • March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana performing on Go Tejano Day
  • March 7: Luke Bryan takes the stage on First Responders Day
  • March 8: Maren Morris
  • March 9: Kane Brown
  • March 10: Journey
  • March 11: Bun B's H-Town takeover performance for Black Heritage Day
  • March 12: Parker McCollum
  • March 13: Dierks Bentley
  • March 14: Sam Hunt
  • March 15: Gwen Stefani
  • March 16: Khalid
  • March 17: Chris Stapleton
  • March 18: Marshmello
  • March 19: Brad Paisley
  • March 20: George Strait


