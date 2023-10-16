Vigil held for taco truck owner shot, killed during fight with alleged robber in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Family and friends of a southeast Houston taco truck owner who was shot and killed on Friday returned to the area to hold vigil in his honor.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Roberto Almaguer was shot and killed by a robbery suspect who held him and his three employees at gunpoint while closing the shop just after 3 a.m. at Chevron located near I-45 Gulf Freeway and Monroe Road, police said.

VIEW ORIGINAL REPORT: Taco truck owner shot and killed during fight with robbery suspect in southeast Houston, police say

Officials said on Friday, the suspect entered the taco truck and demanded money before a fight broke out between Almaguer and the man. The fight spilled over outside the truck before shots were fired.

According to police, Almaguer was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected robber then fled the area near Monroe Road.

Another employee called the police, but it was too late.

Several returned two days later to pay their respects at the taco truck once owned by Almaguer. Since the shooting, people were said to have been leaving flowers at the site.

As of Sunday, police have said there is no suspect in custody.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.