child killed

Robbery victim who shot and killed 9-year-old no billed, officials say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family to say final goodbye to 9-year-old killed at funeral today

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury declined to indict Tony Earls in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Tuesday, a Harris County grand jury no billed Earls.

Arlene was shot and killed by Earls as he attempted to stop a robber in southeast Houston on Feb. 15, according to authorities.

According to investigators, a man and his wife were in their vehicle in the drive-thru of the ATM, when another man walked up to him and robbed them at gunpoint. Earls allegedly got out of his vehicle and shot at the robber running away and then at a pickup truck that Earls thought the robber was getting into, police say.

Earls, 41, was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in connection with the shooting.

"Our hearts go out to the Alvarez family because Arlene's death is a tragedy that is unimaginable," Ogg said. "We are focusing all of our efforts on finding the suspect who set this chain of events in motion and bringing him to justice."

Ogg noted that grand juries are composed of randomly selected citizens who hear all of the evidence in a case in secret.

Grand jurors have presented all the evidence and asked to determine if there was sufficient evidence for a criminal charge. Grand jury proceedings are secret by law.

Houston businessman Tilman Fertitta donated $25,000 to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of the original robbery suspect.

The robber has still not been found, and there is a huge push to find that person. Surveillance video has been released of the suspect, but no arrests have been made.

The Alvarez family said in a previous report that Earls was not justified in firing the shots that killed Arlene.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 9-year-old dies after being shot by robbery victim in SE Houston, authorities say
EMBED More News Videos

A 9-year-old girl who was accidentally shot in the middle of a robbery in southeast Houston has been pronounced dead, according to authorities.



SEE ALSO: New video shows robbery moments before deadly shooting of 9-year-old girl in SE Houston

EMBED More News Videos

A new video released by police shows the moment the suspect approached Tony D. Earls and his wife at the ATM and robbing them at gunpoint.



MORE ABOUT ARLENE ALVAREZ:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingrobberygun violenceshootingchild killedfuneralarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
Uvalde community members say they want former CISD police chief fired
Families beg for change as videos released in Uvalde school shooting
52-school bus convoy honoring child shooting victims visits Ted Cruz
11-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Walker County, DPS says
TOP STORIES
Pack of pit bulls kill 71-year-old man in Fort Bend Co., sheriff says
Homicide suspect caught after chase ends in crash into Amazon facility
Child taken to hospital after potential drowning in Humble area
Triple-digit heat is here to stay for the next 7-10 days
Man working on 'Law and Order' shot and killed in New York City
Woman back in Houston to face charge from a murder 4 months ago
Texans running back charged with burglary, records show
Show More
How to know the difference between power outage and rolling blackouts
New video shows teens attacking man and stealing his car in W. Houston
Wildfire already burned about 4,000 acres, Texas officials say
Black Kingwood family sent hate-filled notes, including 'last warning'
Uvalde community members say they want former CISD police chief fired
More TOP STORIES News