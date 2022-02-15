9-year-old girl hit by stray bullet from nearby robbery at Chase ATM in southeast Houston

It happened at the Chase bank in the 2900 block of Woodridge Drive and Village Way at about 9:43 p.m.
According to authorities, a man was in his vehicle in the drive-thru of the ATM, when another man walked up to him and robbed him at gunpoint.
The customer got out of his vehicle and shot at the robber, police say.
At the same time of the shooting, a pickup truck that was not involved in the robbery was heading eastbound on Winkler toward Woodridge when one of the rounds hit the back window.
Officials say a family of four - a mother, father and two children in the back, including that 9-year-old - were in the truck.
A bullet hit the 9-year-old.
She was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she is in critical condition.
Authorities say they do not have a description of the robber and don't believe he was hit by gunfire.
No one is in custody.
HPD Chief Matt Slinkard said police don't yet know what charges the man who fired the shots will face, and they're investigating if the robber returned fire.
The same Chase bank location was the site of deadly shooting back in October.
Mary Jane Gonazlez was killed over $40 when a robber shot her once in the head, her husband told ABC13.
Police have since released surveillance images of the gunman, but at last check, have not made an arrest in the case.
This is the second time in just a week that a 9-year-old child has been shot.
On Feb. 8, Ashanti Grant was shot during an apparent road rage incident while heading to the grocery store with her family. Her uncle has said she was sitting in the back seat of her family's vehicle, watching cartoons, when she was shot.
Police have not found her shooter, but there's now a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
