child shot

9-year-old girl hit by stray bullet from nearby robbery at Chase ATM in southeast Houston

The same Chase bank location is where a woman, Mary Jane Gonazlez, was shot to death over $40 in October.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

9-year-old hit by stray bullet during robbery at Chase ATM

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a stray bullet during a nearby hold up at an ATM in southeast Houston, police say.

It happened at the Chase bank in the 2900 block of Woodridge Drive and Village Way at about 9:43 p.m.

According to authorities, a man was in his vehicle in the drive-thru of the ATM, when another man walked up to him and robbed him at gunpoint.

The customer got out of his vehicle and shot at the robber, police say.

At the same time of the shooting, a pickup truck that was not involved in the robbery was heading eastbound on Winkler toward Woodridge when one of the rounds hit the back window.

Officials say a family of four - a mother, father and two children in the back, including that 9-year-old - were in the truck.

A bullet hit the 9-year-old.

She was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Authorities say they do not have a description of the robber and don't believe he was hit by gunfire.

No one is in custody.

HPD Chief Matt Slinkard said police don't yet know what charges the man who fired the shots will face, and they're investigating if the robber returned fire.



The same Chase bank location was the site of deadly shooting back in October.

Mary Jane Gonazlez was killed over $40 when a robber shot her once in the head, her husband told ABC13.

Police have since released surveillance images of the gunman, but at last check, have not made an arrest in the case.

This is the second time in just a week that a 9-year-old child has been shot.

On Feb. 8, Ashanti Grant was shot during an apparent road rage incident while heading to the grocery store with her family. Her uncle has said she was sitting in the back seat of her family's vehicle, watching cartoons, when she was shot.

Police have not found her shooter, but there's now a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

READ MORE: Reward increased to $30K for information in road rage shooting of 9-year-old

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchase bankrobberyshootingatmchild shotarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Reward increased to $30K for information in shooting of 9-year-old
Brain swelling improving for 9-year-old shot in apparent road rage
Houstonians on edge amid growing road rage problem
Child shot in road rage incident as family headed to grocery store
TOP STORIES
6 injured in stabbing at Katy-area park, authorities say
Family of 5-month-old killed in tow truck crash seeks justice
City of Houston caused tree to fall and crush her car, owner says
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Just announced: See who will host the 2022 Oscars
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
Houstonians take part in protest 'A Day Without Immigrants'
Show More
Tow truck driver charged in crash that killed 5-month-old, judge rules
Houston Rodeo returns amid COVID-19 threat level red
3 firefighters injured while battling fire at League City restaurant
37% of mail-in ballots rejected in Harris County
HPD officer's unit T-boned at I-10 feeder road intersection
More TOP STORIES News