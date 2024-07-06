Driver who allegedly killed 10-year-old boy in hit and run on July 4th has been arrested, HCSO says

Investigators believe the driver ran a stop sign before the deadly crash. The boy's bike was found ditched about half a mile away after deputies said it appeared it got caught under the driver's SUV.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver who allegedly hit and killed a 10-year-old boy on the Fourth of July has been taken into custody.

On Saturday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that 36-year-old Alex Tuan Vuong was arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid in connection with the crash.

Vuong is currently booked in the Harris County jail.

Investigators say the victim, Mohammad Khel, was just a few doors down from his home in the Grand Oaks subdivision of West Harris County when he was hit while riding his bicycle.

Harris County investigators say a dark SUV ran a stop sign, hit Mohammad and kept going for nearly a mile, with the boy's bike wedged underneath.

Investigators say the driver got out and removed the bike at Greenhouse and Kieth Harrow.

