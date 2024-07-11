13-year-old shot to death while inside apartments near Hobby Airport, police say

A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot at the Plaza at Hobby Airport apartment complex on Broadway Street early Thursday in southeast Houston.

A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot at the Plaza at Hobby Airport apartment complex on Broadway Street early Thursday in southeast Houston.

A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot at the Plaza at Hobby Airport apartment complex on Broadway Street early Thursday in southeast Houston.

A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot at the Plaza at Hobby Airport apartment complex on Broadway Street early Thursday in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed early Thursday morning while inside an apartment in southeast Houston, police said.

The incident marks the eighth shooting ABC13's assignment desk counted in Harris County since Hurricane Beryl hit.

The widespread violence is fueling security concerns as a million-plus Houstonians still don't have power.

The Houston Police Department said the 13-year-old was shot at about 12:47 a.m. at the Plaza at Hobby Airport apartment complex at 8501 Broadway.

"We know that we have vulnerable neighborhoods, and we have all kinds of needs," acting police chief Larry Satterwhite said.

The teen was shot more than once when a gunman fired several times through the window and into a bedroom.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"To me, it is dangerous around here," a resident who wanted to conceal her identity said.

The suspect, a man believed to be in his 20s, was last seen running toward the north side of the apartment complex in a dark, hooded sweater and light-colored sweatpants.

He got away before the police arrived.

"Bullets don't have a name, so it could have been an accident. They just came to my apartment, so I'm like, 'That is terrifying,'" the woman said.

Authorities said the shooting may have been targeted, but they are still asking for the public's help in getting information about what happened.

Since Beryl's devastating landfall on Monday, our ABC13 Assignment Desk has counted eight people shot across Harris County.

Two of them were law enforcement officers.

One is with HPD, and another is a 28-year-old deputy from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

That deputy is among the seven people who died as a result of these shootings.

"Everybody from the top to the bottom of their agency is just heartbroken," Satterwhite said.

Satterwhite said they are bringing in reinforcements because of the violence, widespread outages, downed traffic lights, and overworked officers.

A total of 100 officers, to be exact, came in from all over the state.

"They'll be here. The plan is for the next four days, starting tonight, to assist and work in partnership with our officers in the field, keeping everybody safe," Satterwhite said.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Editor's note: Police originally identified the victim as a 14-year-old but later updated the age to 13 years old in a news release hours later.