A look at recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths

The shooting death of a Houston police officer is the latest in a growing list of law enforcement deaths over the past five years.Sept. 27, 2019Shot and ambushed during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County. Suspect charged with capital murder.April 3, 2017Shot and ambushed outside Baytown Courthouse. Suspect committed suicide.July 12, 2016Killed in a crash while chasing a shoplifting suspect. Suspect convicted of murder.June 19, 2016Killed during a crash while chasing a suspect. An 11-year-old was also killed in crash. Suspect charged with murder.June 12, 2016Hit head on by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a non-emergency call.August 28, 2015Killed at northwest Harris County gas stationMay 18, 2015Struck while setting up spike strips during a pursuit