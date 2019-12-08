A look at recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths

The shooting death of a Houston police officer is the latest in a growing list of law enforcement deaths over the past five years.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Sept. 27, 2019
Shot and ambushed during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County. Suspect charged with capital murder.

Harris County Pct. 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood
April 3, 2017
Shot and ambushed outside Baytown Courthouse. Suspect committed suicide.

Bellaire Police Officer Marco Zarate
July 12, 2016

Killed in a crash while chasing a shoplifting suspect. Suspect convicted of murder.

Patton Village Police Sgt. Stacey Baumgartner
June 19, 2016
Killed during a crash while chasing a suspect. An 11-year-old was also killed in crash. Suspect charged with murder.

Pearland Police Officer Endy Ekpanya
June 12, 2016
Hit head on by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a non-emergency call.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth
August 28, 2015
Killed at northwest Harris County gas station

Houston Police Officer Richard Martin
May 18, 2015
Struck while setting up spike strips during a pursuit
