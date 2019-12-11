What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

@HCSOTexas teammates and I are still at the scene. Each member wears their mourning band over their badge honoring Sgt. Brewster, killed in the line of duty just days ago. Now our grieve and condolences extend to Sgt. Sullivan’s family, the Nassau Bay PD & Community. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/hn6fMlHrx3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2019

Sgt. Sullivan, a resident of Friendswood, was only 43 years old. Proudly served the Nassau Bay Community for almost 16 years. Another Sgt, leading from the front, assisting on a traffic stop. Serving & protecting her community until the end. https://t.co/OKJk9nHHbg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2019

A number of law enforcement officers are lining up in preparation for Cordon of Honor for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. There will be an escort from the hospital to the Institute of Forensic Sciences. #HouNews #lesm pic.twitter.com/RbItCR6Tc9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5740657" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While he was known as a towering law enforcement officer, Chris Brewster was also a beloved athlete.

NASSAU BAY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Nassau Bay police sergeant is being remembered as a hero after she was hit and killed while attempting to arrest a man wanted on warrants.According to the police department in the Clear Lake area, 43-year-old Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was one of the officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.The driver of the vehicle is wanted on a Harris County warrant for assault on a family member, police said.While trying to arrest the driver, police said the suspect fought with officers and was able to break free, re-enter the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away.Sullivan was taken by ambulance to HCA Clear Lake Hospital, where she died.According to Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie, Sullivan would have marked her 16th anniversary working in the Nassau Bay Police Department on Dec. 27.Her death is a devastating loss to the small department, which only has about 14 officers.Fellow law enforcement officers say she served and protected the community until the end.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Sullivan was a Friendswood resident.Sullivan was the national president of the Sisters Eternal Woman's Motorcycle Club of Texas. The organization said in a post on Facebook, "She was wise beyond her years and we all wish we had more time with her. She is already sorely missed. We will honor her memory every day and know we all have another angel in Heaven watching over us."Dozens of law enforcement officers provided an escort for Sullivan early Wednesday morning. The procession started at the hospital where she passed away and ended at the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office."This a nightmare scenario for our city. (It's the) first time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed, in the line of duty," said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman.Harris County sheriffs are still looking for the suspect, who they believe could be hiding in his mother's home in southeast Houston. They are waiting for a warrant to search the residence.The incident came three days after the Houston Police Department lost a sergeant of its own during a confrontation with a suspect.