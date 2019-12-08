officer killed

Fallen HPD officer remembered as 'the best of the best'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Chief Art Acevedo worked through his tears Saturday night as he remembered Sgt. Christopher Brewster who was killed in a shooting Saturday night.

"I'm not surprised he was leading," said Acevedo. "The best of the best are the ones that get killed because they're the ones that don't wait."

Brewster was responding to a domestic disturbance call when he was fatally shot.

ORIGINAL STORY: HPD officer dead after shooting in Houston's East End

Acevedo recalled just nine months ago when he promoted Brewster to sergeant. Brewster was assigned to the patrol and Gang and Major Offenders Divisions.

Acevedo said Brewster has always been a leader who wanted to save everybody. He later tweeted that Brewster was a hero with an infectious smile who loved his family, friends, co-workers and community.



TIMELINE: What we know happened to Sgt. Christopher Brewster

Police Union President Joe Gamaldi shared his sentiments on the death of Brewster, stating that before he became a sergeant, he was a member of an elite unit in HPD.

"He's obviously going to be remembered as a great man, and a great husband. But I want everyone to know he was a true crime fighter, in the truest definition of the word. He was a crime fighter at his core."

Acevedo said the entire incident was caught on body cam, and on the recording you can see "a coward that took the life of a hero."

Sgt. Brewster was a nine year veteran of the Houston Police Department and leaves behind a wife, parents and siblings. He was 32 years old.
