Murder suspect gets $350K bond after shots were fired during drug deal with minors, records show

An officer fired their weapon while serving a warrant for a felony suspect at 8430 Antoine in northwest Houston, HPD says. The suspect is in custody.

An officer fired their weapon while serving a warrant for a felony suspect at 8430 Antoine in northwest Houston, HPD says. The suspect is in custody.

An officer fired their weapon while serving a warrant for a felony suspect at 8430 Antoine in northwest Houston, HPD says. The suspect is in custody.

An officer fired their weapon while serving a warrant for a felony suspect at 8430 Antoine in northwest Houston, HPD says. The suspect is in custody.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old murder suspect, Periche Roshal Barley, appeared in court on Tuesday, a day after being captured during a run-in with the Houston Police Department.

The video above is from a previous report.

In total, the judge set Barley's bond at $350,000 on five charges, including murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the judge, surveillance video from Feb. 21 shows Barley walking up to a vehicle and offering to sell marijuana to minors in the 13600 block of Ella Boulevard.

Shortly after walking up to the car, Barley allegedly got into an argument over the quality of the drugs.

When the vehicle tried to take off, Barley could be seen firing several shots at the car, according to records.

The driver died at the hospital, and four juveniles were injured during the shooting in the Greater Greenspoint area.

Due to the violent nature of the crime, the judge did not allow Barley to issue a personal recognizance bond.

On Monday, Barley was taken into custody after an HPD sergeant opened fire at the 18-year-old, who was armed with a gun with an extended magazine.

HPD said Barley and the officer weren't hurt during the warrant service at 8340 Antonie Drive, outside of Houston city limits in the Inwood North area.

Investigators said they learned information that led them to the back of an apartment complex, where officers saw him with a handgun.

Police said they gave commands to drop the gun before the officer discharged a service weapon twice, hitting a fence.

HPD said the suspect then obeyed commands and was placed in custody.

Police posted on social media an image of what they called the suspect's weapon on the ground with the extended magazine. The shooting involving the HPD sergeant was not mentioned during Tuesday's court hearing.