Nuns from Houston and Philadelphia believe a higher power will reveal the World Series champions

'So may God reign down his love and praises on the Astros in this World Series," Sister Mary Catherine Do of The Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The "rally nuns" in Houston aren't the only sisters getting into the World Series, as a friendly feud has developed, which begs the question, who is God rooting for?

High above Minute Maid Park, you can find the angels in the outfield. The Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province are a playoff staple in Houston.

RELATED: Rally nuns return to Minute Maid Park to cheer on Houston Astros

They're known as the "rally nuns" after appearing on the big screen during one of last year's playoff games, and the Astros returned and won.

"You have no idea what it means," Sister Mary Catherine Do explained. "It's a blessing in itself. The fans are so supportive."

The customarily reserved nuns can't help but get delighted when they're at the game. "See, hearing the loud voices," Sister Maria Goretti said. "I am so excited already. I love it."

Not all of the cheering is on display. The rally nuns also sit quietly, asking for help from someone above. "Divine intervention," Do said. "We truly believe in divine intervention and angels in the outfield."

Prayers aren't only being made inside Minute Maid Park. You can find them inside the halls of St. Matthew's School, but not for the Astros. "We pray that the Phillies do their best, and we pray everybody stays healthy," St. Matthew's School principal, Sister John Magdalen, explained.

Magdalen is the principal of the school in Philadelphia. A place where you can find staff and students sporting Phillies gear.

SEE ALSO: 'Rally nuns' now have a shirt, and the proceeds will help their mission

"Since we know God is a Phillies fan, the pope is blessing the team here to make sure all goes well," Magdalen said. With a blessing and a set of prayers, this group of nuns hopes to bring a championship to Philadelphia.

"You'll find Philadelphia mentioned in the bible," Magdalen said. "Now, you have to read the whole thing and get to the very end, but it's in there. I looked all through. I didn't see any mention of Houston."

A World Series match-up between two groups of nuns is appealing to a higher power to bring their city a celebration. "I think may the best team win, but of course, God is the God of love and mercy, so may God reign down his love and praises on the Astros in this World Series," Do said.

The rally nuns can attend the World Series thanks to their relationship with Gallery Furniture's Jim McIngvale, famously known as Mattress Mack. The sisters in Philadelphia said they're working on their own furniture store sponsor to get to future games.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More "Rally Nuns" related links: