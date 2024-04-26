Woman steals HFD ambulance after asking paramedics for a ride in Pearland, police say

A woman reportedly asked paramedics for a ride before stealing a Houston Fire Department ambulance from Memorial Hermann in Pearland overnight.

A woman reportedly asked paramedics for a ride before stealing a Houston Fire Department ambulance from Memorial Hermann in Pearland overnight.

A woman reportedly asked paramedics for a ride before stealing a Houston Fire Department ambulance from Memorial Hermann in Pearland overnight.

A woman reportedly asked paramedics for a ride before stealing a Houston Fire Department ambulance from Memorial Hermann in Pearland overnight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a woman asked paramedics for a ride before stealing their ambulance from Memorial Hermann in Pearland overnight.

Houston police said the keys were left inside the Houston Fire Department ambulance parked at the hospital.

The paramedics told the woman they would get to her in a minute, and that's when she reportedly got inside and took off with the ambulance.

Investigators said for some reason, paramedics couldn't use the ambulance's GPS to track it after it was stolen.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of leading police on chase in stolen HFD ambulance faces 2 felony charges

An ABC13 crew was at the scene when officers finally found the ambulance at about 1:30 a.m. on Alrover Street near Fuqua Street in southwest Houston.

A surveillance video obtained by ABC13 showed that the ambulance came to a stop at 11:16 p.m. on Thursday. It's hard to see in the video, but there appears to be a shadowy figure who exits the ambulance and walks off.

Police said the ambulance wasn't damaged, and nothing inside was stolen, including the keys. The woman accused of taking it still hasn't been found.

Officials did not immediately release her name or a suspect description.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.