Man who was seen on video taunting neighbor after allegedly crashing stolen car has been identified

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected car thief who was caught on video taunting a neighbor after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into a Friendswood ditch has been identified.

Neighbor Brad Reynolds captured video of the stolen 2024 Dodge Charger driving off into his neighborhood after hearing squealing tires outside his home on Sunday. A couple, who had reported the vehicle stolen hours earlier, said their doorbell camera captured the thief rummaging through their parked car before managing to start it and drive away.

Hours later, the vehicle was nose-down in a ditch, and Reynolds approached to get an image of the license plate.

"Too bad you didn't get my face. It's stolen," the suspect can be heard laughing. "It's a stolen vehicle," he repeats in a taunting voice.

A brazen car thief crashed a stolen 2024 Dodge Charger into a ditch near Friendswood before arrogantly taunting a neighbor who confronted him.

However, Reynolds did capture a clear image of the thief. "That's quite a blooper there. I did get his face," Reynolds said.

In an update on Thursday, the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office said that the video helped them identify 19-year-old Adrian Xavier Esquivel, who's now wanted by deputies and has yet to be found.

The owners of the stolen car said the Charger was severely damaged and could be a total loss.

Anyone with information on Esquivel's whereabouts is asked to contact Pct. 2 at 713-477-4070.