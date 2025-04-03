Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in downtown Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into what appears to be a murder-suicide in downtown Houston on Thursday.
Officials said at about 7:30 a.m., Houston Police Department SWAT team members responded to an apartment complex on Main Street to check on reports of a shooting.
In a later update, HPD said a man and woman were found dead inside the apartment.
Investigators said that, based on preliminary information, the woman had been stabbed, and the man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police have not released additional information about what happened.