Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in downtown Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into what appears to be a murder-suicide in downtown Houston on Thursday.

Officials said at about 7:30 a.m., Houston Police Department SWAT team members responded to an apartment complex on Main Street to check on reports of a shooting.

In a later update, HPD said a man and woman were found dead inside the apartment.

Investigators said that, based on preliminary information, the woman had been stabbed, and the man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not released additional information about what happened.