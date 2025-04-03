14-year-old boy hospitalized with kidney failure after severe beating, police say

Authorities have charged the boy's mother and her boyfriend with injury to a child in connection with the brutal assault.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old boy remains hospitalized tonight after being beaten so severely that he has suffered kidney failure, according to police.

Authorities have charged the boy's mother, Latosha Clark, 43, and her boyfriend, Nathaniel Lathan, 44, with injury to a child, in connection with the brutal assault.

Clark appeared visibly emotional in her mugshot following the arrest.

"The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing," the prosecutor told the court during an initial court appearance.

According to Tomball police, the attack took place on March 19 at an apartment on East Carrell, where the boy lived with his mother. Initially, Clark told a "wild" story and claimed her son had been assaulted outside. However, after speaking with neighbors, investigators uncovered a different story.

"They described hearing the mother yelling, and what sounded like somebody getting hit with a belt and being slammed against the wall. The neighbors could hear all this screaming and yelling and commotion," the hearing officer said.

Eventually, police say Clark admitted that she and Lathan beat the boy using their hands, a belt, and a metal pole from a lamp. Investigators recovered the bloodied pole from the home, records show.

Further evidence was found on Clark's phone. Records state officers discovered disturbing videos showing Clark and Lathan punishing the child in other ways.

"Filling his mouth with what looked like soap and pouring rubbing alcohol on his face, head, and upper torso. He was clearly in distress," the hearing officer stated.

Lathan has since been released from jail on a $50,000 bond, while Clark remains in jail on a $150,000 bond. If she is released, she has been ordered to have no contact with her children.

Records indicate Clark previously worked at a daycare and serves as a bus aide for Klein ISD. She also has an 18-year-old son.

